Christmas Tree Market Opens at Duluth Farmer’s Market

The warm weather brought out plenty of people looking for just the right tree and greenery to decorate for Christmas.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Christmas Tree Market opened on Sunday at the Duluth Farmer’s Market for the holiday season.

Trees were getting shaken out and baled to go on top of customer’s cars.

Farmer Allison Hoffbauer of Hoffbauer’s trees which is located just outside of Proctor says she loves being part of people’s holidays.

“I think what I love most is that it’s a family time and a tradition for so many families. So we have families coming in and spending time together, enjoying the time they have together, and building traditions that will make lifetime memories from them,” said Hoffbauer, a tree farmer.

The market is now open Monday-Friday 11am-7pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am-6pm.