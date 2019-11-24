Holiday Pop-Up Gives the Gift of Essential Oils

Participants make colognes and perfumes out of essential oils.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Holiday Pop-up at Clyde Iron Works is focused on making some holiday gifts out of essential oils.

The group mixed natural scents like lemon, frankinscense and rose with a base of vodka to make perfumes and colognes.

They hoped to provide a healthy alternative to the conventional perfumes and colognes that use toxic ingredients.

“People want a better way, they don’t want to have all the chemical fueled ingredients that we have at stores,” said Andria Kvitek, Independent Distributor for Young Living Essential Oils.

“So there are a lot of people that want a better option, for them they don’t have to worry about any chemicals that are getting into their bodies.”

The group also made infused olive oils and bracelets.