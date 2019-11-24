Multiple Fire Departments Respond to Fire at Home in Greenwood Township

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the Greenwood Township on Sunday afternoon.

The house was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene at 3 p.m., and is now deemed a total loss, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The home is located on 2600-block of Mordini Road and is owned by Norman and Susan Nelson, according to their daughter, Tionna.

Norman is well-known in the area as the owner of Norman W. Nelson Construction.

The Cook Fire Deparment, Greenwood Fire Deparment, Tower Fire Department, Breitung Fire Department, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

Tionna Nelson and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that everyone in the home was able to escape safely, including children and pets.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Both the Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.