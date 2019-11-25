CeeJay Schaffner Named New UWS Tennis Head Coach

Schaffner comes from North Central College in Naperville, Ill., where he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for their tennis teams.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin-Superior athletics announced on Monday that CeeJay Schaffner will be taking over as the Yellowjackets men’s and women’s tennis teams head coach.

Prior to coaching, Schaffner was a four year member of the men’s tennis team at Concordia University (Wis.) where he was a two-time conference champion and three-time All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference selection.