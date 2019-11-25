Christmas Lights Up, Christmas Tours On at Glensheen Mansion

Choose from three different tours to take.

DULUTH, Minn.- The holidays are in full swing at Glensheen Mansion, with their Christmas Tours now underway.

You can choose from three different tours at the mansion: a self-guided tour, a half self-guided full mansion tour, and the new candlelight tour.

For the candlelight tour, staff turns off all the interior lights, illuminating the mansion in only Christmas lights.

Staff said the tours show the mansion in its true light.

“We really like decorating for Christmas because it really makes Glensheen feel like the family home that it was,” Marketing Manager Jane Pederson said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to tell some Congdon stories that have been maybe forgotten along the way.”

All the Christmas tours at Glensheen continue until January 5th.