Duluth Art Institute Hosting Annual HoliDAI Market

The Market and Free Day at the Depot is Happening Saturday, November 30 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Shoppers are invited to take part in Small Business Saturday special events on Saturday, November 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the St. Louis County Depot.

Christina Woods, Executive Director of the Duluth Art Institute says the DAI HoliDAI Market is a unique way for artists to sell their creations, for collectors to purchase work, and for the community to take part in holiday fun and entertainment.

The St. Louis County Depot is offering free admission for this event and the Lake Superior Train Museum will be hosting the Christmas City Express which brings in hundreds of visitors.

Activities also included are outdoor bon fires for roasting s’mores, Grambsch Family candy making, hot cocoa and cider with treats for sale, live music and much more.

