Duluth East’s Edwards Twins Commit to NDSU Baseball

They also play on the Greyhounds football team, where QB Caden throws touchdowns to wide receiver Jaxon.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East twin brothers Caden and Jaxon Edwards both announced Monday on Twitter that they have committed to playing college baseball at North Dakota State University.

The pair helped the Greyhounds make it all the way to the section championship game last season. Caden swung a great stick with a .283 batting average to go with 14 runs and 8 RBIs. Jaxon was stellar on the mound with an ERA below one along with 61 strikeouts in 41 innings of work.

