Grandmothers Looking to Provide Supplies for Young People

DULUTH, Minn.- A group of grandmothers are looking to bring some happiness to young peoples lives this holiday season.

The Northland Chapter of Grandmothers for Peace is asking for donations of new and gently used books and art supplies for young people.

Donation boxes are in Superior at the library, and Agnie’s Closet and in Duluth boxes are located at Peace Church, the Bookstore at Fitger’s, Zenith Books, and UMD Children’s Place.

“It’s a way for us to spread the message that peace is important and peace is possible. And it’s also a way for us to spread toys or books or art supplies to children that might need them”, said Penny Cragun, Member of Grandmother for Peace, Twin Ports Chapter.

The gift drive will wrap up December 23rd, and will go to local shelters around the Northland.