Home Destroyed by Fire in Greenwood Township

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A house in Greenwood Township is a total loss after it went up in flames Sunday.

The fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. at a home on the 2600 Block of Mordini Road.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire at the residence which fire crews say was completely engulfed in flames.

Authorities say everybody was able to evacuate the home safely, including some pets.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.