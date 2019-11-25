Lake County Looking Implement Lodging Tax

A public meeting is planned for December 12th at 6 p–m at the Beaver Bay Community Center.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake County wants to implement a lodging tax across that entire region that would largely pay for more tourism advertising.

Right now only Two Harbors and Silver Bay have the tax, but now the county wants to impose a four percent lodging tax on every city within county lines.

3% of the proposed tax would fund marketing for the county. The other 1% would pay for community events and festivals.

The County Administrator says this proposed tax is a push to help make Lake County more appealing as a destination.

“When we look at destination marketing we think of it as a place live, a place to open a business, place to work, just a place of opportunity and adventure,” said Matt Huddleston.

If the county proposed tax is approved, Two Harbors’ tax would increase to 5% as 1% of the funding would support the Edna G. Tugboat restoration.

