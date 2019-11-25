Landline to Offer Special Black Friday Mall of America Route

DULUTH, Minn. – The transportation company Landline is offering a special one-day route for Duluthians looking to shop Black Friday deals at the Mall of America this holiday season.

According to a recent press release, Landline will depart from the Duluth International Airport at 2:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29 with a brief transfer at MSP to the Black Friday Express for an arrival at the Mall of America at 5:45 a.m.

Passengers will return on the Black Friday Express at the end of the day, departing the Mall of America at 7:30 p.m. to head back to Duluth.

Landline says passengers are encouraged to use promo code BlackFriday2019 to save 20% and travel home with unlimited shopping bags. One lucky passenger will also win $200 in Visa Mall of America gift cards.

For more information and to book your tickets you can visit Landline.com/book.