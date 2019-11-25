Mirage Stay Ahead Early for Win over Hurricanes

The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team got a big win at home against Hayward.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Six different players scored for the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team as they got the home win over Hayward 8-1 Monday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

Michaela Phinney and Megan Madill scored twice for the Mirage, while Nya Sieger, Hannah Graves, Ella Anick and Hannah Kauppinen also lit the lamp for Proctor/Hermantown, who snapped a two-game losing streak. They’ll go for back-to-back wins Friday night at Blake.