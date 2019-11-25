Pedestrian Struck, Killed in East Hillside Crash

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, a female pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street near the intersection of 6th Avenue East and 9th Street early Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene in the East Hillside neighborhood around 6:09 a.m.

The 42-year-old female victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the male driver or the female victim, but say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.