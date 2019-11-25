Spice Shop Says Don’t Forget The Turkey Brine

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – With Northlanders getting ready for the upcoming holiday businesses are getting swamped with orders including one spice shop in Two Harbors.

McQuade’s Herbs, Spices and More sells a variety of flavorful seasonings.

During the holidays their turkey brine becomes one of their top sellers.

All packaged and ready to go, the brines are a blend made by the store.

The store manager says the brine makes for a juicier and more flavorful turkey.

“Helps make for better family preparation. Getting the brine ready, soaking it and waiting creates the anticipation of it,” said Store Manager Valerie McQuade.

Mcquade’s will be closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday.