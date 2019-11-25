Superior Meats Busy with Fresh Turkeys

Meat Shop says new batch of Turkeys will be gone by Wednesday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- If you still haven’t gotten your Thanksgiving turkey yet, it’s not too late as Superior Meats just got in a fresh batch of turkeys.

The meat shop offers fresh never frozen turkeys along with double smoked hams and turduckens.

The manager said the new turkeys aren’t going to last long.

“We offer fresh never frozen, all natural turkeys,” Benjamin Buchanan said. “Most grocery stores in the area just, they get in frozen turkeys, and there’s quite a difference.”

“By Wednesday almost all of them will be gone.”

Superior Meats goes through a couple hundred turkeys a year, along with up to 100 double smoked hams, and about 30 turduckens, which are increasing every year.