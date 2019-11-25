UMD Journalism Students get Entrepreneurship Opportunity

UMD students got to meet with local entrepreneurs about business models they've been working on all semester

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD students got the opportunity to meet with local entrepreneurs about business models they’ve been working on all semester.

Students presented visuals involving the creating economy such as arts, crafts and the outdoors. One student believes this type of real-world access will be an advantage for her future in business.

“One of the biggest things is they get done with this program and are able to go into an interview with a business and have already done this and have already done a shark tank and have already come up with a business model and a business canvas and lead while also looking at the cultural aspect of this business and how it is important to helping this business succeed”, said Jessie Olson, Junior at UMD in the Cultural Entrepreneurship Program.

The program was started in 2013 with a way for students to use design thinking to address real world problems through journalism.