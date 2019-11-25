UMD Men’s, Women’s Hockey Teams Move Up One Spot in USCHO Polls

The men are coming off of a weekend sweep of Colorado College, while the women took two points from the top-ranked Gophers.

DULUTH, Minn. -After solid weekends, the UMD men’s and women’s hockey teams are up one spot in their respective USCHO.com polls. The men are at No. 8 following a weekend sweep of Colorado College, while the women are at No. 9 after getting a tie Friday (then getting the extra point in 3-on-3 overtime) and losing on Saturday to top-ranked Minnesota.

The men will be back at home this weekend to battle the No. 1 team in the country in Minnesota State-Mankato, while the women will be on the road for tournament action in the Nutmeg Classic in Hamden, Connecticut.