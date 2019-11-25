UMD Volleyball To Open NCAA Tournament Against Central Missouri

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team finished their season with a 24–6 record, falling in the NSIC tournament semi–finals to eventual champs Concordia-St. Paul. But the Bulldogs never dropped lower than #7 all season in the national polls, so there was little drama during Monday night’s NCAA selection show announcement.

The Bulldogs earned the #2 seed in the central region as they will take on Central Missouri in the first round of the NCAA tournament. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because it will be a rematch from last year’s first round match-up when the Bulldogs swept the Mules.

The central region will feature seven of the top nine teams in the country. Nebraska-Kearney will host when the fun starts next Thursday.