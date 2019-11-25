Whole Foods Co-op Removes Lettuce from Shelves

The latest federal health warning has caused Whole Foods Co-op on Hillside to remove lettuce from its shelves

DULUTH, Minn.- With the latest federal health warning about not to eat romaine lettuce of any kind from the Salinas Valley, Whole Foods Co-op on Hillside has now removed the product from the shelves.

The reason for the removal is due to the romaine lettuce having a particularly dangerous type of E coli bacteria that has sickened 40 people in 16 states. There have been no reports of sickness here in the Northland, but Whole Foods is eager to find a new local supplier.

“Whole Foods Co–op is going to remain incredibly cautious until there is a clear path forward for us. We are really working with our local suppliers to ramp up orders and this is really your opportunity to get to know where your food is coming from and to choose local and try a new green”, said Hillary Heinz, Marketing Manager at Whole Foods Co-op.

The Hillside location will be bringing in new lettuce from Superior Tuesday afternoon.