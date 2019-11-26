Avoiding a Fire on Thanksgiving

The Duluth Fire Department offered some tips to the public on ways to avoid fires on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn.- With Thanksgiving just two days away, it is a time for family and holiday traditions. For some, that includes deep frying a turkey. The Duluth Fire Department offered some tips to the public on ways to avoid fires on Thursday.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires followed by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day here in Minnesota.

If you deep fry your turkey on Thursday, be sure your turkey is completely thawed. Also, make sure your fryer or pot will not overfill when you put the turkey in it, but most importantly, if you do deep fry your turkey, make sure to do it outside.

“Being able to talk to people about cooking fire safety is critical. Particularly when we think about education. We don’t usually do education to people once they are out of grade school so being able to talk to families who are cooking dinner especially for their loved ones, it’s a great opportunity for us to remind them of some of the things that they can do to be safe so that we aren’t called to their dinner”, said Jon Otis, Deputy Fire Marshall for the City of Duluth.

The Fire Department also stresses to use protective gear to avoid burns and other injuries that may occur.

Regardless of how you cook your turkey it is also a good time to check up on your smoke detectors to make sure they are working.