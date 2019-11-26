Eagan Man Missing, Last Seen Leaving Work Monday Morning

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) Police are looking for a man who was last seen leaving work early Monday morning in Eagan, Minnesota.

According to police, David Benson was last seen leaving work on foot near Yankee Doodle Road and Washington Drive at 6:40 a.m. Monday.

He was wearing jeans, a black North Face jacket and possibly a Packers stocking cap. Family is concerned for his safety.

If you have any info please call Eagan Police at (651) 675-5700.

According to recent social media posts, community members continued search efforts at 8:30 a.m. at the Big Rivers Regional Trail Parking Lott off of Hwy 13.