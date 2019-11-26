FOX 21 Kicks Off ‘Gifts for Teens’ Toy Drive

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday season, you have the chance to help make lasting holiday memories for teens living in the Twin Ports.

FOX 21 Local News is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland for the annual ‘Gifts for Teens’ Toy Drive.

Gift donations will be collected at the following drop-off locations:

Benna Ford | 3022 Tower Avenue, Superior

Walgreens on East Superior Street | 1131 East Superior Street, Duluth

Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce | 5 West 1st Street #101, Duluth

Mount Royal Market | 1600 Woodland Avenue, Duluth

Hucklebeary | 106 East Superior Street, Duluth

FOX 21 Studios | 2001 London Road, Duluth

Now through Thursday, December 19, drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a teen at any of the listed drop-off locations.

All gifts for teens stay in our community and are handed out at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

Perfect teen gifts include sports equipment, DVDs, hair products, and gift cards. Hats and mittens are also a great gift!

Thank you for donating and helping make the holidays a special time for Northland teens!