Housing Shortage Affects on Native Americans

DULUTH, Minn.- Members of U.S. Senator Tina Smith’s staff met with community members to talk about how the housing shortage is hurting Native Americans in the Northland.

Northlanders got the chance to express their thoughts on ways to address the housing shortage including determining better ways on how to communicate with the public.

“The senator understands that the policies are made in D.C. are impacted by people here in the local, people who are doing the work, they are the best decision makers when it comes to having an input on what policies are made”, said Osman Ahmed, Outreach Housing Policy Director.

“A lot of times we don’t have the opportunities as direct service people to talk to politicians and our senators about issues that are going on in our community so it’s really impactful to be able to share and have a diverse group of voices in the room”, said Daryl Olson, Director of Programming, AICHO.

The event was hosted by the American Indian Community Housing Organization.