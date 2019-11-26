Hunters Kill 90,286 Deer During Wisconsin Gun Opening Weekend
That Figure is Down Nearly 24% From Last Year
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin wildlife officials say preliminary data shows hunters killed dramatically fewer deer during opening weekend of the state’s traditional nine-day gun season than in 2018.
The state Department of Natural Resources released figures Tuesday that show hunters killed 90,286 on Saturday and Sunday.
That’s down nearly 24% from 118,670 deer last year.
The DNR had sold 464,120 licenses that allow hunters to kill deer with a firearm as of Friday.
Department spokeswoman Sarah Hoye didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking the number of licenses sold through the Friday preceding the 2018 nine-day season for comparison and inquiring about other possible reasons for the harvest drop-off.