Make Magical Holiday Memories Aboard the Christmas City Express

Christmas City Express Begins Friday, November 29 at the North Shore Scenic Railroad Museum in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – What better way to see the holiday sights of the Northland than aboard the Christmas City Express.

Starting Friday, November 29, passengers are welcome to hop aboard and experience the magical excursion.

The Christmas City Express will board and depart at the St. Louis County Depot (Lake Superior Railroad Museum).

The holiday fun of the Christmas City Express begins well before the train departs.

Riders will be treated to a reading of the new Christmas City Express story, enjoy carolers, and a visit from a special guest.

The Christmas City Express includes a fun experience at the Depot, along with a 30 minute train ride up to Lake Superior.

Onboard, passengers can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and holiday tunes.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the North Shore Scenic Railroad complex starting at 3:00 p.m. on the dates of performances, but space is very limited and reservations are strongly recommended.

Click here to purchase your tickets today. They’re selling fast!