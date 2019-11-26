NSIC Schedule to Begin for UMD Women’s Basketball Team

The Bulldogs take on the Huskies Saturday at Romano Gym. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team did not get off to the best start for their non-conference schedule, dropping their first three games to some really tough competition. But since then, the Bulldogs have turned it around.

UMD has rattled off three straight wins to wrap up their non-conference schedule with a .500 record. And this weekend, they open conference play against St. Cloud State which will be a stiff test right out of the gate, who will not be an easy out.

“That’s not the case in this league. There are so many good players and so many good coaches that every single night is a battle. And St. Cloud is one of those teams that always play hard and get really good looks through their offense, and defensively they battle,” said head coach Mandy Pearson.

The Bulldogs take on the Huskies Saturday at Romano Gym. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.