Update: Off Duty Volunteer Firefighter Pulls Two to Safety in Rice Lake Fire

RICE LAKE, Minn. – Multiple fire departments responded to calls of a house fire Tuesday morning in the 3900 Block of Martin Road in Rice Lake.

Fire crews responded to the calls around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities say two people were trapped inside in the home and were pulled out by off duty volunteer firefighter for Normanna Township, Ryan Linn, 38.

The two men pulled from the home were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and are reported to be in stable condition.

The off duty volunteer firefighter was also sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to make a full recovery.

The home is considered a total loss.

Authorities say the home was being heated by portable propane heaters that were not intended for indoor use and believe that may be the possible cause for the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.