Prep Hockey: Hawks Boys, Toppers Boys, Jacks Girls, Toppers Girls All Winners Before the Holidays

Several teams across the Northland held their final games before the Thanksgiving holiday.

HERAMNTOWN, Minn. – A three-goal third period would be the difference as the Hermantown boys hockey team win their season opener at home against Eveleth-Gilbert 5-2 Tuesday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

In other boys action, Duluth Marshall picked up their first win of the season as they defeated Proctor 4-2. And on the girls side, it was Cloquet-Esko-Carlton getting their first win over Grand Rapids/Greenway in seven years 2-1 and Duluth Marshall tops Duluth 3-1.