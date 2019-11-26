Student-Run Free Store Opens at UWS

Store open to students, faculty, and members of the community

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A student-run free store is now open at UW-Superior.

The store is in the university’s Old Main building.

It’s open to students, faculty, and members of the community.

Anybody can donate items or shop for anything from clothing to books to non-perishable food items.

Students opened the store to promote sustainability on campus.

“It took a lot of work getting it all together and we kind of scrambled before Thanksgiving to get it set up but it’s really cool to finally be open,” said student Megan Holz, a member of the UWS Sustainability Club.

The free store is open Monday through Friday in the afternoon.