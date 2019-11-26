Travelers Hunkering Down, Cancelling Thanksgiving Plans Due to Storms

Comfort Suites in Canal Park has already received at least 15 cancellations.

DULUTH,Minn.- The effects of the incoming storms are creating cancellations for business in Duluth.

Comfort Suites in Canal Park received at least 15 cancellations Monday night for Thanksgiving weekend.

But one family isn’t letting the storm stop their holiday plans to get up to the Gunflint Trail–as they’ve been doing for almost 30 years.

“We’re gonna ride out the storm this evening and see how it goes in the morning. Our plans are to go up to the trail tomorrow if we can,” said Jim Crawford of St. Louis, up in Duluth with his family.

“After living in Chicago for 22 years you get used to the cold and snow.”

While Crawford’s family is determined, they’re still going to keep a close watch on the forecast before venturing out.