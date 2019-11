DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth campus will close early due to impending weather conditions.

A UMD Safe-U Alert sent out Tuesday afternoon says the campus will close at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed all day Wednesday.

The University says essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.

Campus operations will resume on Thursday, November 28.

