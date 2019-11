WASHBURN, Wis. – A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Washburn starting at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and ending at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27.

All vehicles must be removed from all City streets, alleys and parking lots.

This will allow for streets to be completely cleared without obstruction.

Failing to comply may result in a citation.