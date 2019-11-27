Another Tournament Awaits UMD Women’s Hockey Team

The Bulldogs will take part in the Nutmeg Classic in Camden, CT.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s team will be back on the road this upcoming weekend.

And it will be another east coast tournament for the Bulldogs as they will take part in the Nutmeg Classic in Camden, CT. And even with the inclement weather, the team is very excited to maybe bring home another trophy after winning the IceBreaker Tournament last month.

“We get the chance to play teams we don’t always get to. We get to get fun places, like Buffalo was an awesome time. It really helps build confidence when we get to win trophies,” said forward Brooklynn Schugel.

“At the last tournament, we played a couple teams from out east and they’re big and strong so we know that. Now going into this next tournament, we’re playing teams similar to that,” forward Anna Klein said.

UMD will open the tournament Friday against Quinnipiac, and if they win will face the winner between Yale and Connecticut.