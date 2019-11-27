Duluth Airport Busy for Holiday Weekend

Besides a few morning delays flights in and out of Duluth were on time Wednesday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth International Airport snow crews have been busy keeping the runway clean from the 7 inches of snowfall in Duluth.

With a busy holiday weekend comes plenty of travelers landing in Duluth from all over the country.

“I think it’s because this is what we are used to I know down south where I’m from they see even a whiff of snow and they close everything down. But I haven’t had delays got here right on time,” said Lindsey Splinter who traveled from Birmingham, Alabama.

With a second winter storm on the way on Saturday people are encouraged to keep a close eye on the Duluth International Airport’s website.