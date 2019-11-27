Duluth City Officials: Travel Not Advised Until Further Notice

The City of Duluth Provides an Update on Road Conditions Amid the Ongoing Snowstorm Wednesday Morning

DULUTH, Minn. – As of Wednesday morning, the City of Duluth is advising no unnecessary travel until further notice.

City officials say plows are out in full force, but warm ground temperatures and rain have forced drivers to use chains to travel safely.

Officials remind residents to respect plow drivers, and keep a safe distance behind them.

Meantime, all libraries will remain open Wednesday.

FOX 21 Local News will provide an update on road conditions and storm impacts as the City of Duluth releases more information in the afternoon.