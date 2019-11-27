Fired Duluth Police Officer Can Get Job Back After Supreme Court Denies City’s Appeal

DULUTH, Minn. – A fired Duluth police officer is officially allowed to get his job back after a use-of-force incident. That’s the world from the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Officer Adam Huot was terminated after a 2017 incident where he’s seen on police body camera video dragging a defiant hand-cuffed man through the Skywalk before the man hit his head on a doorway.

The Supreme Court’s denial to hear the case comes after the Court of Appeals, the District Court and an arbitrator ruled the actions unreasonable — and that a 13-month suspension without pay was appropriate, but not termination.

City Attorney Gunnar Johnson released the following statement about the order:

“On November 27th, the Minnesota Supreme Court issued an order denying the City of Duluth’s petition for review. The Supreme Court order ends the City’s efforts to overturn the June 22, 2018, arbitration decision ordering the reinstatement of Adam Hout as a Duluth police officer. The City will now work with the Police Union to bring back Officer Hout to a suitable assignment. The parties will also need to resolve questions regarding back pay.”

Meanwhile, Duluth Police Union President Dan Boese released the following statement that reads in part: