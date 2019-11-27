Landline to Offer Bus to Mall of America

The bus gives shoppers a chance to get an early start on the Black Friday deals and less stress on the way down to Minneapolis.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Landline Bus company in Duluth has a new Black Friday option for shoppers eager to get down to the Mall of America in the Twin Cities.

The bus leaves from the Duluth International Airport at 2 a.m. and arrives at the Mall of America nearly three hours later after a short transfer at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

The one-way bus ticket costs nine dollars.

“It’s a chance and opportunity to relax on a holiday and not have to worry about the travel and not have to worry about anything just book once we’ll handle your luggage and we have no limits on the luggage, whatever you can carry out of the mall of America we’ll put on the bus and take you home,” said Scott Wright, the General Manager of Operations at Landline.

Shoppers can then book a Landline Bus to get back to Duluth on the other end.