Northlanders Pack Grocery Stores Ahead of Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn.- The snowstorm didn’t stop Northlanders from getting their last minute groceries for their Thanksgiving feasts Thursday.

The Super One on Central Avenue in Duluth saw hundreds scatter through the isles picking up their last second ingredients to complete their meals. The manager of Super One says a lot of preparation goes into making these days go as smooth as possible.

“It takes a lot of planning. We actually plan a month or two beforehand. We look at past years, the future to determine how much product we need to bring in, how much staff, etc. it’s kind of a team effort here. All of our departments get together with me and we map out what we feel will take care of our customers’ needs”, said Tom O’Neill.

The Super One in West Duluth is open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. tomorrow for your extra last second needs.