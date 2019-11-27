Snap, Hashtag, Post! You Could Win a Prize for Shopping Local in Duluth

Duluth Loves Local is Hosting Small Biz Hop on Saturday, November 30 Starting at 8:00 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Loves Local is looking to make Small Business Saturday more special this year by hosting a Small Biz Hop.

The rules are simple and fun!

You’re encouraged to shop local on Small Business Saturday.

Then post a photo on Instagram (feed or stories) for each location you stop by and use hashtag #smallbizhop.

Account must be public to ensure images are seen.

Each photo posted will make you eligible for prize drawings.

The more stops you make, the more entries you will receive.

Click here to learn more information about Duluth Loves Local.