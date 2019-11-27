Storm Turns Bentleyville into a Winter Wonderland

After months of preparation for Bentleyville thousands have seen the lights in only the five days it has been open.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville was turned into a winter wonderland by 7 inches of snow that was dumped on Duluth on Wednesday.

“I always think that after a couple weeks it’s been pretty cold and I always think having snow is better than having it just be cold so I think the snow brings it all together for the season,” said Elisabeth Johnson from Elk River, Minnesota.

Some families make Bentleyville a part of their trip on their way to destinations for holidays.

“Since we were just coming through the town so we thought since it feels like a winter wonderland why don’t we stop. This is what we do for holiday stuff we always come to different events for the holidays,” said Sandy Evanson who was traveling with her family to Silver Bay.

After months of preparation for Bentleyville thousands have seen the lights in only the five days it has been open.

“It’s like really cool obviously it takes a lot of time to do it and stuff so it’s just amazing all the people that can put it together and get it up and get it down every year especially in all the cold and stuff it takes a lot of effort,” said Johnson.

On the holiday weekend families were taking in the experience and giving thanks.

“It’s just a great time for everyone to come together everyone is finally out of school it’s a nice time for everyone to come hang out and have some fun,” said Johnson.

Bentleyville will be open from 5-9 p.m..