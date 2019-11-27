The Calm Before the Thanksgiving Feast

The DECC is preparing for hundreds for their annual Thanksgiving Day Feast

DULUTH, Minn.- For those who aren’t cooking Thursday, the DECC is getting prepared for their annual feast there.

20 volunteers were prepping 2,000 pounds of turkey, 1,800 pounds of potatoes, and 6,000 dinner rolls for the thousands of people expected.

“So we are actually expecting more people this year. We have had a lot of people calling and emailing if they have to make reservations and they don’t need to make reservations you can just show up we can seat about 6 to 700 people in about a half hour”, said Monica Hendrickson, Event Organizer.

The free feast begins at 11 a.m. at the DECC tomorrow and runs until 3 p.m.