Third Period Comeback Pushes Wilderness Past Bruins

A three-goal third period would be the difference for the Minnesota Wilderness.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Nate Horn would score twice in the third period as the Minnesota Wilderness rallied late to top the Austin Bruins 4-2 Wednesday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Jacob Herter and Garrett Worth also scored for the Wilderness, who will travel to Austin for a rematch on Friday.