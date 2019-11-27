UMD Men’s Hockey Team to Welcome Top-Ranked MSU-Mankato This Weekend

Puck drop Friday night at Amsoil Arena is set for just after 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – This Thanksgiving holiday, the UMD men’s hockey team might be mostly thankful that they don’t have to travel this weekend as they’ll be at home for another marquee match-up.

The Bulldogs will renew their in–state rivalry with Minnesota State-Mankato. This time though, the Mavericks come into the match-up as the #1 ranked team in the country, winners of their last five in which they have not allowed a power play goal in 15 power play opportunities.

“Any time the #1 ranked team comes into your own arena, it gives you a little extra something to work at, especially if we want to be that team, we have to beat those teams. It’s going to be a really fun weekend and we’re looking forward to it,” said forward Cole Koepke.

“They’re an older team. They’re super physical. They’re fast and they have really good sticks. We’ve played them before in the last few years and they’re always a tough team to play against so it should be a good one,” defenseman Scott Perunovich said.

“They’re a really good structured team down low. They try and get you pinned into certain areas. If we’re going to play in those small areas, we’re not going to generate a whole lot. We got to do more like we did last weekend, get some movement and get them spread out to try and generate some puck possession and opportunities that way,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

