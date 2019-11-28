Black Friday Shopping Arrives in Duluth on Thanksgiving Day

Lines grew at places like Target and Best Buy with eager shoppers looking for great deals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Black Friday shopping got off to a hot start on Thanksgiving in Duluth with lines at many stores in the Miller Hill Mall area.

“I came here an hour and a half early expecting 20 people at least nobody so I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing so we were the first one to get the coupon me and my friends,” said Tristan Callaghan who lives in Superior.

J.C. Penney was busy Thursday afternoon as they are one of the first places to open, and they do not close again until Friday evening at 10 p.m..

“It’s something that our company has done for many years and it’s something that brings a lot of people we are the first ones pretty much in the city to open up and we get that first rush of friendly and fun customers and people love it,” said Amy Bjerklie, the General Manager of J.C. Penney.

Hundreds of shoppers alone gathered at Target before the doors even opened, some waiting to get a special gift for their significant other.

“My main goal actually is to pick up a teddy bear with my girlfriend here. A big thing is it’s just like you gotta give it’s thanksgiving you gotta share the love and share memories with people,” said Nathan David Stuard who was first in line with his family.

As the internet has changed the way many people shop, stores continue to be open for the thousands who still want to be in the middle of the rush.

“Well I have to say of course trends have changed over the years but we do get a lot of great business, because there’s nothing like actually coming to a store and actually purchasing something and having something in your hand right away,” said Bjerklie.

The early birds were out excited to put the giving into Thanksgiving.

I got my brother some video games my sister some cooking materials she loves cooking grandparents I’ve been saving up a lot of money a lot of Christmas gifts,” said Callaghan.

If the stores are not open all through the night, many, like Miller Hill Mall open early tomorrow morning.