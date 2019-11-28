Cook That Bird to 165 Degrees Fahrenheit

The FOX 21 Morning Crew Creates Musical Entertainment on Thanksgiving; "Cook That Bird Remix 2019"

DULUTH, Minn. – For fans of the FOX 21 Morning Show, you may recall when Meteorologist Brittney Merlot had some fun back on Thanksgiving of 2018 and created the song, “Cook That Bird.”

The song is simple, and consists of singing “Cook That Bird” on repeat.

This Thanksgiving, the FOX 21 Morning Crew brought back the blooper from 2018, creating a “Cook That Bird Remix.”

While the video is simply for enjoyment, it is education as well.

Make sure to cook your Thanksgiving turkey to 165 degrees Fahrenheit as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Click here for more food safety tips this holiday season.

Happy Thanksgiving!