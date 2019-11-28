Richard I. Bong Center Serving Those Who’ve Served this Thanksgiving

Richard I. Bong Center's hosts 2nd annual Veteran's Thanksgiving.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Volunteers at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior spent their Thanksgiving holiday serving those who have already served.

This was the second year veterans and their families were invited to the center for a warm meal of turkey, ham, candied yams, stuffing and all the homemade desserts you can think of.

“I really respect people who serve and, like I said, it’d just be a shame if they had to spend the holiday alone. Just to come here with people who like to talk, they can hang out all day, watch football– we have the game on, we’ve had the parade on and things like that. It’s just kind of we just want to be the surrogate family for those people who might not have one this thanksgiving,” center education outreach coordinator John Gidley said.

Those enjoying a Thanksgiving meal could also write a letter to the troops over seas to wish them happy holidays.