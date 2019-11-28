Thousands Pack the DECC for Annual Thanksgiving Day Feast

More than 5,000 Northlanders packed the DECC for the Twin Ports annual Thanksgiving buffet

DULUTH, Minn.- After preparing all week, the DECC opened its doors to more than 5,000 Northlanders on Thanksgiving. The annual Twin Ports Thanksgiving buffet put on by volunteers in the community, and the College of St. Scholastica celebrated 30 years Thursday.

More than 4,000 meals were served up at the DECC Thursday, and more than 1,200 more were delivered throughout the community to home-bound residents in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Two Harbors.

Organizers served over 2,000 pounds of turkey, 1,800 pounds of mashed potatoes, and 150 gallons of gravy.

One of the volunteers we spoke with who has been doing this for 10 years now, because their family is in town for Snocross from the city of Fertile, Minnesota and says doing this brings so much joy to her life.

“We have never had a Thanksgiving where we have all sat down at the table and it’s just been like us. We like just coming out here and giving back to the community and we love seeing the faces and how excited everyone is. This is what Thanksgiving is about. Being thankful for what we do have and then getting excited and going out and racing”, said Josie Christian.

One of the many families there, who is experiencing the feast for the first time says they will be back for more food, and quality time with one another.

“I think it’s very important to have family functions and to be together with family especially around the holidays. Everybody down here is so friendly. Everywhere you go it’s Happy Thanksgiving, and everybody is happy and plus the food is really good”, said the Couture Family.

The remaining food left over from the buffet will go to the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.