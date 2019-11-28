Thousands Participate In Annual Gobble Gallop Run

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of area runners gathered for the 14th Annual Gobble Gallop.

The kids run, Gobble Giddy Up and one miler Tough Turkey races were also part of the day. Some runners even wore creative attire for the thanksgiving day race.

“Hence why I’m dressed up as a tree. But also because it’s thanksgiving day and I was coming down to be with family.

My expectations are to just finish it. I just want to have fun and enjoy the beautiful view we have,” Runner, Morgan Sauls says.

The organizer of the race, Duluth Running Company, is donating a minimum of $3,000 from the event towards second harvest food bank.