UMD-Mankato Matchup Becomes Family Affair for Sandelins

Scott Sandelin will be coaching against his son, Ryan, a freshman forward at MSU-Mankato, for the first time ever.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, UMD men’s hockey head coach Scott Sandelin will be coaching against his son Ryan, who is a freshman forward at Minnesota State-Mankato. The two have been around hockey Ryan’s whole life, but this will be Sandelin’s first time coaching against his son.

“I think it’s something that’s been circled on both of our calendars, we just haven’t really talked about it that much. We’ve kept the focus of our conversations away from hockey and it will probably be different after the weekend. It will be different, obviously being on the opposite bench, but I’ve watched him be on the bench my whole life so it will be pretty fun to be on the other side,” Ryan said.

“Right now you’re excited for that, it’s a unique moment. It’s obviously the first so we’re going to see these guys the next three years, too, so we’ll get through this. I think I told my wife, I said ‘if he scores and we win I’m happy’ so that’s all that matters,” Scott said.

Ryan played high school hockey at Hermantown and played with and is friends with many current Bulldogs. He also grew up playing at AMSOIL Arena, where he won a few section titles, so this will be a special weekend for everyone.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. There’s five of us from my senior year of high school team in this game with me, Dylan [Samberg], Jesse [Jaques] and then Wyatt [Aamodt] and Ryan over there so it’s fun, obviously it’s going to be a fun series regardless, and then you add that you’ve got buddies on the other team,” UMD sophomore forward Cole Koepke said.

“It will be nice to be against them out there on the rink. You don’t get the opportunity to play against them that often so you have to take advantage of the opportunities that you do get. I think they’re focused on what they’ve got to do over there, we’re focused on what we’ve got to do over here and once the puck drops, no friends anymore. It’s winner takes all so we’re looking forward to the opportunity to be out there with them” Ryan added.

Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.