UMD Women’s Hockey Continues Tradition of Spending Thanksgiving Together on the Road

This is the fourth straight year that the Bulldogs have celebrated Thanksgiving together on the road.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team is in Hamden, Connecticut right now preparing for the Nutmeg Classic this weekend, which means they’re spending another holiday away from their families.

But they get to spend Thanksgiving together, which has become a tradition for the team over the past four years and they said they’re thankful for road trips like these.

“I get to spend every Thanksgiving with the team and some people might think of it as work but I’m lucky to be surrounded by really great people, both players and staff. It might sound cheesy but coming to work every day is fun and it’s always a challenge and I love that part of coaching. I’m actually excited to spend holidays with these guys so I’m pretty thankful for having such a good group,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

“I think when you’re just sitting at the dinner table and you look around you’re like I’m so lucky, not many people get to go on a trip with their teammates and have a Thanksgiving dinner, which is really special,” senior forward Brooklynn Schugel added.

The Bulldogs will open the tournament on Friday at 3:00 p.m. against the hosts Quinnipiac.